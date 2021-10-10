MUST READ! Take a look at the pictures of celebs from the hospitals with their newborns

MUMBAI: Number of prominent Bollywood actresses have chosen to become mothers, at the height of their careers. And they haven't been shy about sharing peeks of the incredible adventure on social media. So take a look at these adorable pictures of these celebrities from the hospital just after their babies were born.

1.Neha Dhupia

Soha Ali Khan, a close friend of actress Neha Dhupia, posted a handful of photos of Neha after she gave birth. Angad Bedi's wife, Neha, gave birth to a newborn boy.

2.Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin, who gave birth to her daughter Sappho last year, revealed the first photo of her little one, which showed her sitting next to her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, who is holding their newborn daughter in his arms. Kalki also shared her waterbirth experience and congratulated the medical personnel for making the waterbirth a success, in addition to the photos.

Also Read: Congratulations! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcome baby boy

2.Kareena Kapoor

Taimur and Jeh, Kareena Kapoor's children, have been the paparazzi's favourite star babies since they were born. Images of the actress after she gave birth to Taimur began circulating on social media ahead of Jeh's arrival.

3.Mira Rajput

On September 5, 2018, Mira and Shahid welcomed a baby boy into their family. Shahid took to Twitter to announce the baby's birth and name, Zain Kapoor. Images of the couple leaving the hospital after their child was born began to circulate on social media.

Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/photo/slideshow/must-read-bollywood-stars-who-had-low-key-weddings-210906

4.Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawlaa, television actress who married Akshat Thakker in 2015, gave birth to a baby girl in April 2019. She was photographed a few days later outside the hospital with her husband and newborn. The actress and her husband called their baby Eva.

5.Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's wife, who is constantly sharing images of their kid Agastya, took to Instagram to share a photo of her family taken soon after Agastya was born. "My family my @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys," she captioned it.

6.Smriti Khanna

In May 2020, television actress Smriti Khanna and her husband Gautam Gupta posted the first photo of their newborn. Smriti shared a photo of her baby from the first time she saw her in the hospital. The photo shows her kissing the small bundle of joy on the forehead.

CREDIT: Times Now News