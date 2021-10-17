MUST READ! Take a look at these Bollywood celebs who were habitual drinkers before quitting

MUMBAI: Bollywood is known for glamour, parties and alcohol. While, it is challenging to open up about your drinking addiction in public. Many Bollywood celebs have put on a brave face and spoken out about their struggles with alcoholism in the media.

So, take a look at these celebs who have spoken up about their heavy drinking habits and attempts to quit.

Javed Akhtar

Veteran poet Javed Akhtar reportedly stated in an interview that he squandered ten years of his life drinking before deciding to stop. In 2020, he even declared on his Twitter account that July 30th, 1991, was the last time he drank alcohol.

Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala revealed her alcohol addiction after the release of her book Heal: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life. She revealed during an interview with Hindustan Times about the same. She said, “It seeped into my life and I did not realize that it would put my life upside down.”

Pooja Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt spoke about her struggle with drinking in 2017. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Daddy, recently told Filmfare that she had stopped drinking four years ago.

She said, “Four years ago when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to be open about it. I began my career with a film like Daddy, which was about a young girl getting her father who’s an alcoholic to stop drinking. And there I was dealing with the same problem.”

Dharmendra

Dharmendra has been alcohol-free for nearly two decades. Many people are unaware that the older actor initially considered ending his addiction during a flight to the United States in 2001. According to accounts, the legendary actor struggled with alcoholism for around 15 years.

Apart from these celebrities, actors like Sanjay Dutt and Prateik Babbar have also spoken out about their drug and alcohol addictions and how they overcame it.

