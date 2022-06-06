Must Read! Take a look at THESE Indian movies that did not find place in foreign countries

MUMBAI: Indian movies have a far and wide-reaching fan base. In order to reach fans living in various parts of the world, often filmmakers release their films internationally. But sometimes things go south.

These films do not always receive a warm response from the film certification boards of different countries. A lot of times, owing to the law and sentiments of the land, censor boards abroad bar the release of certain Indian movies.

Here are 11 such films which were axed down by film certification boards abroad and as a result banned in some countries.

Vivek Agnihotri's film ‘The Kashmiri Files’ centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley has garnered mixed reviews. The movie has been banned by Singapore's censor authority. In a response to media queries, the Singapore government refused classification for its "provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims."

The Malayalam crime thriller film ‘Kurup’ has Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and even Manoj Bajpayee. The movie was banned in Kuwait for showing a criminal trying to flee the police in India and seeking refuge in Kuwait.

Padmaavat found itself embroiled in many controversies. From the change of the movie name to even the actors receiving death threats, the movie faced it all. Even though the movie turned out to be a success, it was banned in Malaysia over concerns regarding “sensitivities of Islam”.

‘Pad Man’ received positive response for creating awareness around menstruation and menstrual hygiene. Surprisingly, the film was banned in Kuwait and Pakistan for its depiction of a topic which is still considered taboo.

‘Neerja’ won many awards in the country. However, the movie was banned in Pakistan allegedly for showing the country in poor light. The movie worked successfully in other foreign countries.

The spy thriller film ‘Baby’ had Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu in gripping roles. The movie was barred from an overseas release in Pakistan for allegedly portraying Muslims in a negative light.

The story of Kundan, Zoya, and Akram found many takers. However, Raanjhanaa was banned in Pakistan for its "controversial theme".

A thought-provoking movie ‘Oh My God’ that shed light on an issue like religion was bound to find itself in a muck. Despite its success in India, the movie was banned in the UAE for its religious content that was deemed "too sensitive".

Vidya Balan's portrayal of Silk Smitha was one of her phenomenal performances. The film turned out to be a super blockbuster. The movie was released overseas except in Qatar.

Against the backdrop of the 1993 Bombay riots, Fiza was banned in Malaysia for its portrayal of a Muslim character.

