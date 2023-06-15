Must Read! Take a peek into Sharvari Wagh's grand birthday celebration

Pictures from actress Sharvari Wagh's birthday celebrations is getting viral all over the internet. It definitely gives some major friendship goals.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Actress Sharvari Wagh is no doubt, one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Indian cinema. Right from her acting debut with the OTT show The Forgotten Army, she has been grabbing attention of the fans with her beautiful acting skills. Later, she was immensely loved and appreciated for her hot looks in the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Actress Sharvari Wagh celebrated her 27th birthday and pictures from the celebrations are getting viral all over the internet.

Sharvari Wagh is seen enjoying one of her best birthdays with her squad. We can spot many of her friends, which include Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif, who are seen enjoying with the birthday girl.

Well, these pictures prove that she was enjoying the best birthday of her life and the celebrations are definitely giving some major friendship goals.

What are your views on these birthday pictures of the actress Sharvari Wagh? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

