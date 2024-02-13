Must read! Tanuj Virwani talks about his first Valentine's Day with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage

Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob, opens up about his plans for Valentine’s Day, marking their first celebration together as a married couple.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 23:25
movie_image: 
Tanuj

MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob, opens up about his plans for Valentine’s Day, marking their first celebration together as a married couple. Virwani shares, “I don’t have specific plans on Valentine’s Day because I am leaving for a month-long shoot to Rajasthan for an outdoor schedule and unfortunately my wife will not be with me there at that time,” adding, “But, we are definitely going to celebrate it a few days later once I am reunited with her. I will do something romantic for her over there as she is going to be joining me there in a few days after her work is done in Mumbai. We will do a little and sweet belated Valentine’s Day celebration.”

Also read - Heartwarming! Tanuj Virwani shares the lovely tale of his romance and discloses marriage plans with fiancée Tanya Jacob

Despite the demanding shoot schedule, Virwani intends to make every moment count by showing his wife the beauty of Rajasthan. “I am actually shooting but we get a day or two off in between. She has never been to Rajasthan before so I’ll show her around, take her to some nice places, do some sightseeing and go for romantic candlelight dinners. I have these things planned in mind,” the 37-year-old discloses.

When it comes to gifts, the actor reveals that his wife has her heart set on a Dyson air wrap. “For a gift, she wants a Dyson air wrap, she has been telling me this for quite a few days, so that is the special gift planned.”

Reflecting on the significance of this Valentine’s Day, he emphasises its importance as the couple’s first celebration post-marriage. “This is the first Valentine’s Day after the wedding and also our first together because earlier we were in a relationship but she was not in India and we both were busy with work so never met for this. Hence, it is definitely going to be an extra special one for these reasons.”

Also read - Wow! Tanuj Virwani gives a glimpse of the lavish menu at his wedding; Carrot Cake, Eggnog and Malayali Lunch

Closing on a sentimental note, Virwani highlights the essence of Valentine’s Day in nurturing relationships and says, “Valentine’s gives a lot of opportunities to make your partner feel special, loved and secured. More importantly, when you are in a proper mature relationship, you can pick any day and make it special for the person you love. When you do something nice for someone you love, you automatically feel nice.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Tanuj Virwani Tanya Jacob Valentine's Day Bollywood Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 23:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must read! Tanuj Virwani talks about his first Valentine's Day with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage
MUMBAI: Actor Tanuj Virwani, who recently tied the knot with Tanya Jacob, opens up about his plans for Valentine’s Day...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Manish gets reminded of Naira while seeing Abhira fight Yuvraj
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhira scared about the possibility of Yuvraj being the attacker
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Manish calls Armaan to calm Abhira down
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Exclusive! Naman Jain on his character from Crushed season 4, “that’s going to be a surprise element for people who will watch this season”
MUMBAI: Amazon miniTV is here with the fourth season of its popular series Crushed which is a school drama. The trailer...
Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack
MUMBAI: In December, Shreyas Talpade experienced a sudden heart attack, causing concern among both the film fraternity...
Recent Stories
Tanuj
Must read! Tanuj Virwani talks about his first Valentine's Day with wife Tanya Jacob after marriage
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shreyas
Must Read! Shreyas Talpade Opens Up About Resuming Work After Heart Attack
Mallika
Rest in peace! Kangana Ranaut's Revolver Rani co-star Mallika Rajput found dead
Rakul
Must read! Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani visit Tarun Tahiliani's studio for final fittings ahead of their wedding
Madhavan
Whoa! R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut reunite for a new 'stunning script', check it out
Madhuri
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Madhuri Dixit to be part of the Kartik Aaryan starrer?
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Box office! Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya mints decent on Monday, holds it's grip, here are the collections