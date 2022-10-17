Must Read! ‘Is this is the desi version of Twilight’ netizens reacts to the poster of movie Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon titled Bhediya has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Over the time, we have seen many BTS pictures and videos which were floating all over the social media which have indeed increased the excitement level of the fans.

After a long wait, finally the new poster of the movie is out and it is getting some amazing response from the fans and is setting the social media on fire.



Indeed, the poster is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire, but there are few people who have drawn a line of similarity between this poster and that the posters of Twilight and Wolverine check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments, netizens are comparing this poster with the Hollywood movie Twilight and calling it the sasta version of Twilight. Many people are also saying that it is the Indian version of Wolverine.

These are the comments coming from the side of netizens for the movie poster of Bhediya, what are your views on these comments and how excited are you for the movie Bhediya, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie, it is all set to hit the big screens on 25th November.

