Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer scores big in its second week

MUMBAI :There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. The movie in its second week continued to do well at the ticket windows. On its 14th day, the Adah Sharma starrer collected Rs. 7 crore which is very good.

On its second Monday, the film collected Rs. 10.30 crore, and further started showing a drop in the collection. But, still it maintained well, and till now, it has minted Rs. 171.72 crore at the box office. It is already a blockbuster at the box office, and now, it will be interesting to see how far it goes.



The movie will face a hurdle this week as Hollywood movie FastX has released. The Vin Diesel starrer has approx. collected Rs. 13 on its day one in India which is very good. However, it will be interesting to see whether it will be able to give a tough competition to The Kerala Story during the weekend or not.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71 continued to be stable at the box office over weekdays. However, we can just call the week one collection very average. It has collected around Rs. 11.25 crore in seven days. It needs to be stable at the box office in its second weekend, but with FastX and The Kerala Story it looks difficult. But, let’s wait and watch.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has kind of exhausted its run at the box office. The film has collected Rs. 175.42 crore (all languages) which is quite less. It looks like the film might also not collect Rs. 200 crore at the box office.



