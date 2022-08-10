Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer shows a huge jump in its third weekend

MUMBAI: There’s no stopping for The Kerala Story at the box office. It was expected that as the Hollywood film FastX has released in India, the Adah Sharma starrer will slow down at the box office. However, the Hindi movie has continued to rule at the ticket windows.

After an ordinary Friday, The Kerala Story showed a jump on Saturday and Sunday, and collected Rs. 9.15 crore and Rs. 11.50 crore respectively. The till date total is Rs. 198.97 crore, and today, the movie will enter the 200 crore club.

Also Read: SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story' (Lead)

The Kerala Story doesn’t have any big competition for the next few weeks. So, we can expect it to continue to do well at the box office. The movie falls under the same genre of The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial had minted Rs. 252.90 crore. So, let’s wait and watch whether The Kerala Story will be able to beat The Kashmir Files at the box office or not.

Talking about FastX, the movie in its extended four-day weekend has collected Rs. 59.75 crore (all languages) in India which is good. If the film stays stable at the box office, it will easily reach the 100 crore club.

The Kerala Story on its third Monday, will show a drop, but after the jump on weekend, we can expect it to be stable on weekdays as well. So, let’s wait and watch how far the movie will go at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Yogita Bihani on controversies revolving around The Kerala Story, “Everybody has their opinion”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.