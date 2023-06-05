Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has received mixed reviews from critics, but the word of mouth has been positive. The movie has taken a very good start at the box office.
Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office

MUMBAI : The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in the lead role has been in the news for a few wrong reasons. The movie was released yesterday, and it has received mixed reviews from critics, but the word of mouth has been positive.

The movie has taken a very good start at the box office. On its day one, the movie collected Rs. 8.03 crore which is damn good. The promotions of the film were minimal and it doesn’t have a star power apart from a seasoned actress like Adah Sharma, so, an opening of Rs. 8 crore is fantastic.

Also Read:  The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

It is expected that on its day 2 and 3, the movie will show a good jump, and for now, it looks like the movie is eyeing for around Rs. 30 crore weekend. However, if the jump is amazing, then it can clearly have a Rs. 30 crore plus weekend which will be excellent.

A lot of people are stating that this can be the next The Kashmir Files, but that will only depend if the film collects well on the weekdays. So, let’s wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 2 has dropped drastically on its second Friday. It collected Rs. 5.14 crore (all languages) on its eighth day, taking the total to Rs. 133.74 crore. It needs to show a jump on Saturday and Sunday, to get some decent numbers in its second weekend.
 
Also Read:  Adah Sharma speaks up for 'The Kerala Story'; don't judge film by its trailer

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma starrer takes a very good opening at the box office
