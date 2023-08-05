Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has surprised one and all. The movie did fantastic business at the box office in its first weekend. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 13:25
movie_image: 
The Kerala Story

MUMBAI:  The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has surprised one and all. The film, which was released on Friday, has received mixed reviews. But, it has taken the box office by storm.

The movie on its first day collected Rs. 8.03 crore which was very good, but because of the positive word of mouth and the buzz on social media, The Kerala Story went on to show a fantastic growth over the weekend.

Also Read: "I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.

On Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected Rs. 11.22 crore and Rs. 16 crore respectively, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 35.25 crore which is excellent. After such a great weekend, we can expect the film to be stable on weekdays as well. It looks like in its first week, the movie will cross Rs. 50 crore easily.

The Kerala Story has no star power and the makers didn’t promote it heavily. It is clearly riding on the word of mouth and the buzz on social media.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, the film did show a minor jump on its second weekend, but couldn’t reach a double digit number on any day. The film in 10 days has collected Rs. 152.50 crore which is decent, but not great. The first instalment of the movie had done much better than the sequel.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its third weekend collected in lakhs, and the till now total is around Rs. 108.05 crore. The film might end its theatrical run with around Rs. 110-111 crore which is surely disappointing.

Also Read: The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

The Kerala Story Adah Sharma Sudipto Sen Vipul Amrutlal Shah Yogita Bihani Sonia Balani Siddhi Idnani Vijay Krishna Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 13:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Anuj plans to never return back to Anupama; Kavya leaves the Shah house cursing Vanraj post which he suffers a heart attack
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend
MUMBAI:  The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has surprised one and all. The film, which was released on Friday, has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Virat furious seeing Savi's love for Satya
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
COLORS brings magnum opus mythological show - Shiv Shakti - Tap, Tyaag, Taandav featuring Ram Yashvardhan & Subha Rajput
MUMBAI :In a world of fleeting uncertainty, the power of love and devotion is set to take centre stage in COLORS'...
"I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.
MUMBAI :Yogita Bihani, the Kerala Story actor, is basking in the mega success of her latest film and is thrilled with...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Big Twist! Nayan decides to leave Samrat, will change ger identity?
MUMBAI :StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend
Latest Video
Related Stories
d
"I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.
Shah Rukh Khan
WOW! This fan edit of Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara grabs everyone’s attention; netizens say, “Looks so real!!”
So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Janhvi Kapoor for adjusting her outfit with her legs, say “So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer”
Aamir Khan
Really! Ghajini producer Allu Arvind reacts to the Aamir Khan starrer’s sequel being in the offing
Anushka Sharma
Wow! Anushka Sharma’s audition tape for Kareena Kapoor Khan's role in 3 Idiots goes viral
CHILD STARS LISTICLES
MUST READ! From Shreyansh Kaurav to Asmi Deo; child stars ruling television right now!