Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend

MUMBAI: The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has surprised one and all. The film, which was released on Friday, has received mixed reviews. But, it has taken the box office by storm.

The movie on its first day collected Rs. 8.03 crore which was very good, but because of the positive word of mouth and the buzz on social media, The Kerala Story went on to show a fantastic growth over the weekend.

Also Read: "I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.

On Saturday and Sunday, the movie collected Rs. 11.22 crore and Rs. 16 crore respectively, taking the first weekend total to Rs. 35.25 crore which is excellent. After such a great weekend, we can expect the film to be stable on weekdays as well. It looks like in its first week, the movie will cross Rs. 50 crore easily.

The Kerala Story has no star power and the makers didn’t promote it heavily. It is clearly riding on the word of mouth and the buzz on social media.

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, the film did show a minor jump on its second weekend, but couldn’t reach a double digit number on any day. The film in 10 days has collected Rs. 152.50 crore which is decent, but not great. The first instalment of the movie had done much better than the sequel.

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in its third weekend collected in lakhs, and the till now total is around Rs. 108.05 crore. The film might end its theatrical run with around Rs. 110-111 crore which is surely disappointing.

Also Read: The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.