Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma starrer passes the Monday test, collects more than Friday

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story has been doing very well at the box office. On Monday, it had a strong hold, and collected in double digit. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI :It is a very rare scenario that a movie on its first Monday collects more than it collected on its first day (Friday). But, this has happened with Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story.

After a good start, the film showed exceptional growth at the box office over the weekend and collected Rs. 35.65 crore in three days. All eyes were on Monday as mostly on the first working day of the week, the films show a huge drop.

Also Read:  Kya Baat Hai! Before The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma left a mark with her performances in these movies

Well, of course, there was a drop but still the movie managed to collect in double digital and that too more than what it collected on its first day. The film on its fourth day minted Rs. 10.07 crore taking the four-day total to Rs. 45.72 crore.

The collection till now is damn good, and the movie is already a super hit. Now, it will be interesting to see how far it goes. For now, we can clearly say that entering the 100 crore club will be very easy for the film. There are no big releases in the coming weeks, so of course, it has the chance to rule at the ticket windows and continue to do well at the box office.

Last year, The Kashmir Files had hit the big screens. It was in the similar genre and had collected Rs. 252.90 crore. It will be interesting to see if The Kerala Story will be able to beat The Kashmir Files at the box office.

Also Read:"I felt an urgency to be part of A Kerala Story!" - Yogita Bihani.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 12:04

