Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday

The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday

The Kerala Story is showing growth on weekdays as well. Tuesday's collection is better than Monday. Read on to know more...
The Kerala Story

MUMBAI :If a film’s Monday is better than its Friday, then one can surely expect it to be stable at the box office in the coming days. However, The Kerala Story is showing growth on weekdays as well.

On Monday, the movie had collected Rs. 10.07 crore, and Tuesday, it showed a jump and collected Rs. 11.14 crore, taking the five-day total to Rs. 56.86 crore. If the movie continues to be stable at the box office in the next two days, then in its first week it will easily cross Rs. 75 crore at the box office which will be excellent.

Also Read:  Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma starrer collects a fantastic amount in its first weekend

This Friday, there’s no big movie releasing in theatres, so, The Kerala Story might continue to rule at the box office. During its second weekend, the film will enter the 100 crore club. For next few weeks, no big releases are there, so The Kerala Story has chances of easily reaching the 200 crore club.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trish starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 has slowed down at the box office. In 12 days, the film has collected Rs. 158.20 crore at the box office. It looks like the movie’s lifetime collection will be around Rs. 170-180 crore which will be much less than its first part. Ponniyin Selvan 1 had collected Rs. 266.54 at the box office in India.

Talking about Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film in 19 days has collected Rs. 108.77 crore. The movie has underperformed at the box office.

Also Read: The Kerala Story movie review: Adah Sharma gives her career's best performance in this movie which has some hard-hitting moments

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

