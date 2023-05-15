Must Read! The Kerala Story, IB71 and Chatrapathi box office collection: Adah Sharma’s film does exceptionally well, Vidyut Jammwal starrer shows growth, Sreenivas Bellamkonda starrer is a disaster

MUMBAI :In its second weekend, Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was the first choice of the audiences. The film is not stopping at the box office. On its second Sunday, the movie collected Rs. 23.75 crore, taking the 10-day total to Rs. 136.74 crore. It is already a blockbuster and now, it only remains to see what records it will break at the box office.

With Rs. 136.74 crore in 10 days, the film right now is the second highest-grossing women-centric film. Tanu Weds Manu Returns hold the first spot with the collection of Rs. 150.80 crore. But, The Kerala Story will soon beat Tanu Weds Manu Returns and become the highest-grossing women-centric film. For now, it looks like the movie will easily cross Rs. 250 crore at the box office.

Also Read: IB71 movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal starrer takes off very well, but it's a bumpy ride

The Kerala Story has become the third higher-grossing film of 2023. It will easily beat Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and become the second highest-grossing movie of the year. But, it looks difficult that the movie will be able to beat Pathaan’s collection Rs. 543.05 crore.

Talking about Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB71, the film took a slow start at the box office, but showed a decent jump at the box office over the weekend. As per early estimates, the film in its first weekend has collected around Rs. 7.38 crore. Now, it all depends on how much the film collects on its weekdays. Monday will surely be crucial for it.

Meanwhile, Sreenivas Bellamkonda’s Chatrapathi has become a disaster at the box office. As per early estimates, the film has collected around Rs. 1.53 crore in three days. Maybe Sreenivas deserved a better Hindi film debut.

Also Read: Chatrapathi review! Srinivas Bellamkonda starrer has nothing new to offer other than decent action

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



