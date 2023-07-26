Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war

From LOC Kargil and Dhoop to Shershaah and Gunjan Saxena, have a look at the movies based on Kargil War
Shershaah

MUMBAI: The date of 26th July marks the Kargil Divas, it was 26 July 1999 when Indian Army registered victory in the Kargil war and over the time we have seen some great presentations of the Kargil war in different movies.

Having said that, today let us have a look at different movies made on Kargil in Indian cinema.

Shershaah

One of the most loved movies of Indian cinema based on Kargil lines is Shershaah, the movie which had Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani was directed by Vishnuvardhan and the movie was based on the journey and the sacrifice made by Captain Vikram Batra during the Kargil war

LOC Kargil

We have seen some amazing bunch of talented people like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Nagarjuna Akkineni in the movie LOC Kargil and it depicts the stories of soldiers in the Kargil and their efforts to defeat the enemy, it is one of the longest movie in the Indian cinema and it is the perfect representation of the Kargil sacrifice.

Lakshya

The movie Lakshya which had Hrithik Roshan in the leading role is directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie has the events from the Kargil War in its narrative it is indeed one of the most loved movies over the time.

Dhoop

Movie Dhopp was released in the year 2003 and it had Om Puri and Revathi in the leading role, the movie deals with the aftermath of the death of captain Anuj Nayyar, an Indian army officer who sacrificed his life defeating the enemy during the Kargil War.

Gunjan Saxena

The movie which had Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role was released on ott platform Netflix and was directed by Sharan Sharma. The movie tells the story of Gunjan Saxena, an Indian female Air Force pilot who served in the Kargil War.

Well these are brilliant movies made on the lines of Kargil War and which is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

