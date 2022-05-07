Must Read! "The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens react to Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making, the fans were looking forward to the movie because of the hype and the impact which was created by the prequel which had Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh in never-seen-before avatars.

How can we forget the song Teri Galiyan from the prequel Ek Villain, glimpses of which we have seen in the trailer of Ek Villain Returns? And now finally the song Galliyan Returns has been released and it is getting some mixed reactions from the fans.

Check out the comments coming from the netizens for the song Galliyan Returns

As we can see, netizens are saying not only the song but the movie should not have been remade, many people are saying that the movie Ek Villain and the song Teri Galiyan hold a very special place in their hearts. They are also saying that the original version of Teri Galiyan is much better than this reprise version. On the other hand, they are also remembering the chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra which has a special place for them.

Talking about the movie Ek Villain Returns, it has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria, and it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

