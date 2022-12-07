Must Read! The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 squad reunites at Ishita Raj Sharma’s birthday celebration, check out the pictures

MUMBAI: Ishita Raj Sharma who is known for her projects like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Yaaram and others recently celebrated her birthday last night. We have seen some beautiful pictures which are currently floating around social media, we can the insides of the birthday celebration of the actress.

Looking at the pictures we can say the actress was having the best time of her life and from these pictures we have come across that the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 cast have been reunited during the celebration.

Check out the pictures below

No doubt everyone present in these pictures are looking spectacular for the birthday bash and especially talking about the Punchnama girls Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall, we really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful actresses of the Punchnama movie.

Also it was a treat to watch the Punchnama 2 gang once again reuniting for the birthday celebration of their co actor Ishita Raj Sharma.

What are your views on these birthday celebration pictures of the actress Ishita Raj Sharma and what are you views on the actress Ishita Raj Sharma and the movie The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, do let us know in the comments section below.

