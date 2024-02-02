Must Read! The shoot of War 2 to begin from this date

MUMBAI : Movie War 2 is the talk of the town of the town from quite long time, the movie that has Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan in the lead has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over because it is another movie in the YRF Spy universe after movies like Tiger 3, well the glimpse of War 2 we have seen in the post credit scene of the movie Tiger 3 where we see Kabir played by Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar and we have witnessed he is dealing with a deadly monster.

Well over the time we have seen a few BTS pictures which were floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie, currently the movie is on the making and now for all the fans here is another update for the movie War 2.

The shoot of the movie to commence soon in Mumbai, yes you heard, the shoot of the movie War 2 will soon begin in Mumbai in 2nd week of February, well this has increased the excitement of the fans all over and we are waiting to see the sneak peak or the glimpse of the shoot soon, also it is said that the movie will releasing in the month of August next year 2025.

Well it will be a treat to see the face off between Jr Ntr and Hrithik Roshan and to see the deadly mission glimpses of the makers have shown in Tiger 3, how excited are you for the movie War 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

Movie War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and Besides War 2, Mukerji is also working on the two-part follow-up to his 2022 hit Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and his earlier films include Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

