Must Read! The traditional wear is losing its elegance and charm by the way actresses are donning sarees, what do you think?

MUMBAI:It is Diwali time all over the India and we can see some great pictures and post coming from the side of actors on the social media handle treating the fans and audience on. We can see many pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet where different Bollywood actors are attending different Bollywood parties hosted by their friends and family.

Spotted videos of the actors from different Diwali parties are grabbing the attention of the fans around the city as they attend Diwali Bash. These actor surely grabs the attention and attracts the eyeballs of the fans with their great fashion sense. Actresses are indeed looking super hot and elegant in traditional outfit on the occasion of Diwali, but we have also seen many actresses who are exposing too much while they are wearing saree.

Saree is indeed one of the important outfit of our Indian culture, and it is the traditional representation of our country across the globe. We have often seen Bollywood actresses wearing saree and getting troll because the fans all over says they do not know how to carry the saree. They land up exposing too much and because of which the saree loses its traditional elegance.

We have seen actresses like the Disha Patani and others who has worn different sarees in past few days as they attend different parties. They also get trolled. Fans have expressed that they do not know how to carry the traditional wear saree and they are misusing the chamber of saree.

What do you think, is the way actresses are carrying the saree the right way? Or are they just losing the elegance of the traditional wear? Do let us know in the comment section below.

