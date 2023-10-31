Must read! "The trailer looks good but why Arjun Kapoor?" Trailer of The Ladykiller gets mixed reaction from the fans and audience, check out the comments below

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie The Ladykiller that has Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie is directed by Ajay Bahl. Definitely the trailer has all the elements that are required for a complete thriller.

The fans are also showering all the love towards the trailer and actors in the movie, on one side they are praising the trailer on the other hand are not happy with few things, check out some of the mix reviews coming from the fans and audience for the trailer.

As we can see these comments many people are taking big on the actor Arjun Kapoor and saying you can't ignore Bollywood but you can definitely ignore the actor Arjun Kapoor, this shows that many people are expressing that they do not want to see the actor Arjun Kapoor. Whereas on the other hand people are saying Bhumi Pednekar looks very promising. And the trailer is beautiful and looks very promising.

Indeed the trailer looks very promising and we really cannot wait to see our actors in a different Avatars yet again in this upcoming thriller which is looking very promising and gripping at the same time.

Produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Sahil Mirchandani under SCIPL, Karma Media & Entertainmen, Jussawala Productions LLP Production, Polaroid Media, Movies N More, is all set to hit big screens on 3rd November.

