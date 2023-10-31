Must read! "The trailer looks good but why Arjun Kapoor?" Trailer of The Ladykiller gets mixed reaction from the fans and audience, check out the comments below

The trailer of one of the most talked about movie The Ladykiller that has Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role is out and it is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans and audience
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 11:59
movie_image: 
The Ladykiller

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie The Ladykiller that has Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. The movie is directed by Ajay Bahl. Definitely the trailer has all the elements that are required for a complete thriller.

The fans are also showering all the love towards the trailer and actors in the movie, on one side they are praising the trailer on the other hand are not happy with few things, check out some of the mix reviews coming from the fans and audience for the trailer.

As we can see these comments many people are taking big on the actor Arjun Kapoor and saying you can't ignore Bollywood but you can definitely ignore the actor Arjun Kapoor, this shows that many people are expressing that they do not want to see the actor Arjun Kapoor. Whereas on the other hand people are saying Bhumi Pednekar looks very promising. And the trailer is beautiful and looks very promising.

Also read Hawwt! These clicks of actress Sonakshi Rawat are just too hot to handle

Indeed the trailer looks very promising and we really cannot wait to see our actors in a different Avatars yet again in this upcoming thriller which is looking very promising and gripping at the same time.

Produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Sahil Mirchandani under SCIPL, Karma Media & Entertainmen, Jussawala Productions LLP Production, Polaroid Media, Movies N More, is all set to hit big screens on 3rd November. 

What are your views on the trailer of the movie and how excited are you to see the film do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Shocking! Rapper Badshah gets summoned by ED in an online betting app case; Know here more details!

Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor movies The Ladykiller Bhumi Pednekar new movie trailers Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/31/2023 - 11:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted together during a wonderful dinner date in the city....
Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama catches Romil watching adult movie; Malti Devi decides to take the responsibility of Pakhi’s pregnancy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must read! "The trailer looks good but why Arjun Kapoor?" Trailer of The Ladykiller gets mixed reaction from the fans and audience, check out the comments below
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie The Ladykiller that has Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading role has been the talk of...
Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives 'U' certification after CBFC clears two teasers; Details here!
MUMBAI: Without a doubt, 2023 is the year of Shah Rukh Khan. With Pathaan, the superstar's first release of the year,...
SHOCKING TWIST! Imlie: Annapurna makes Agastya the director of Chaudhary sweets, Sonali fumes in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is going through interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers have already seen...
Shocking! Rapper Badshah gets summoned by ED in an online betting app case; Know here more details!
MUMBAI: The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev Book app, has caused more controversy because Viacom 18 filed a...
Recent Stories
Navya Naveli Nanda
Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Navya Naveli Nanda
Awe! Navya Naveli Nanda spotted with rumoured love Siddhant Chaturvedi on Dinner Date, Joined by Shweta Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
Wow! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film receives 'U' certification after CBFC clears two teasers; Details here!
Badshah
Shocking! Rapper Badshah gets summoned by ED in an online betting app case; Know here more details!
Sonakshi Rawat
Hawwt! These clicks of actress Sonakshi Rawat are just too hot to handle
Ananya
Wow! This wholesome photodump posted by Ananya Panday gives a sneak peek into the fun birthday celebrations of the actress
Vicky
Wow! Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal's trailer set to launch at a grand event in Delhi on THIS date; Know here more details!