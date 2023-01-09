Must read! "There is something for everybody in the film" Shahrukh Khan on Jawan

During the trailer showcase at Burj Khalifa superstar Shahrukh Khan spoke in detail about his movie
Shahrukh Khan

MUMBAI: Jawan is no doubt one of the big releases of the year and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie. The prevue of the movie and the songs are getting some amazing response on the fans and finally yesterday the trailer of the movie was out.

The movie is trending all over the internet and the trailer is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans and as they can see their favourite superstar Shahrukh Khan in a never before seen avatar.

The trailer of the movie was also showcased at the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai and there was a mega event which was attended by superstar Shahrukh Khan along with the director Atlee and music director Anirudh, along with producer Bhushan Kumar.

There are many pictures and videos which are getting viral all over the internet which give you the glimpses of the grandeur of the event. While interacting with the media and the fans in Dubai, superstar Shahrukh Khan Expressed his excitement for the movie Jawan.

The actor said that it is the hard work and dedication of the entire team which is the collaboration of North India and South India who is trying to give something different to the fans and audience. 

Also read What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

The actor also says that something is there for everyone in the movie Jawan and every person will like some part or the other in the movie.

Earlier we have seen the team of Jawan having a promotional event in Chennai, where the pictures and the videos of the event were also getting viral all over the internet and no doubt as the days are passing by, the excitement is increasing for the movie.

How excited are you for the movie Jawan which will hit the big screens on 7th September? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Oh No! Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces fraud by manager, following foot-steps of Rashmika Mandanna’s manager

