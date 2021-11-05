Must read! These Bollywood actors are all set to make their Hollywood debuts

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing talents in Bollywood over time. Many stars have made their strong mark not only in the industry but also the hearts and minds of fans across the globe.

We have been many big names from Bollywood who made their strong mark in Hollywood like Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra.

Having said that, other stars are also ready to make their Bollywood debut in the upcoming days.

Read on to know more.

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the finest actors we have in the industry. Over time, his acting skills and his looks have been compared to that of Hollywood stars. And now, it is said that the actor is all set to make his Hollywood debut with an American thriller movie.

2. Kubra Sait

Kubra Sait had no doubt made her strong mark in the industry with her acting contribution. The Sacred Games actress is now all set to make her Hollywood debut with a series titled Foundation. No doubt it is always a treat to watch her, and we are excited to see what she has to offer with this upcoming Hollywood series.

3. Sikander Kher

Known for his versatile and raw characters, Sikander Kher has been winning the hearts of fans over time. And now, it is said that the actor is also to be seen in the upcoming Hollywood project titled Monkey Man.

ALSO READ – (Samantha's cryptic posts bother fans who can't 'let her go')

4. Alia Bhatt

Known not only for her cuteness but also for her amazing acting skills, Alia Bhatt is not doubt ruling the hearts of millions. For all Alia fans, do you know that the actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut very soon? She recently signed up with a talent agency that manages Hollywood projects.

5. Dhanush

Superstar Dhanush is also all set to make his Hollywood debut. It is said that the actor will be seen playing a character in a film based on the debut novel of Mark Greaney.

What are your views on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for Scott Z. Burns' 'Extrapolation')