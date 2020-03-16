Must Read! These Bollywood actors got their tattoos removed

MUMBAI: Along with their acting chops and good looks, many celebrities of Bollywood garnered everyone’s attention for their tattoos.

From Priyanka Chopra’s Daddy’s lil girl to Ranbir Kapoor’s Awara, we have seen many celebrities who got inked with meaningful tattoos that resonate with their personalities, in a way. But at the same time, there are also stars whose tat regret led them to get rid of it or make certain alterations.

Take a look at some Bollywood actors who got their tattoos removed or altered.

Deepika Padukone: The actress had gotten her ex boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's initials inked on the nape of her neck when the two were dating. Deepika kept the tattoo for a long time after their much talked about split. However, unconfirmed reports suggested that Deepika got the letter K from the tattoo modified into a flower. Recent reports revealed that she may have actually gotten the tattoo removed post her nuptials with Ranveer Singh last year.

Amy Jackson: Amy Jackson was in a relationship with Prateik Babbar. The actress got her 'Mera Pyaar Mera Prateik' tattoo that she got for Prateik Babbar removed after their relationship ended.

Prateik Babbar: Prateik Babbar got a similar tattoo for Amy Jackson when they were together, that read 'Mera Pyaar, Meri Amy'. However, the actor reportedly got modified post break up.

Kangana Ranaut: The Queen actress got a tattoo on the nape of her neck, during her teenage days that she got covered and enhanced by tattoo artist Sameer Patange, who took to his Instagram to share a picture and captioned it as, “For those who still dnt knw what Kangana got covered up."

