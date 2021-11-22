Must read! These Bollywood celebrities do not want to work together

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen many amazing onscreen pairs in Bollywood movies, from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol to Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor.

Having said that, we really wish to see some Bollywood actors together on screen, but they do not want to work together for personal reasons.

Read on to know which Bollywood actors do not want to work with each other.

1. Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai

No doubt actor Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai are one of the most loved Bollywood couples of all time. How can we forget Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which was immensely loved by fans? Having said that, we are not going to see them together on screen and the reasons are very obvious. Their relationship ended on a sour note.

2. Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukherjee

It is said that there were few projects that Rani Mukharji refused to do with Akshay Kumar. Then, Akshay decided not to work with her.

3. Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut

How many of you are excited and want to see Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut share screen space? But unfortunately, she degraded Ranbir Kapoor and criticized him. They do not share a good bond.

4. Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone

To see Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with Deepika Padukone is a dream for many fans. But do you know the actress rejected the movie Sultan, which was offered to her? After that, the actor decided not to work with her.

5 Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra

No doubt Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were immensely loved in the movies Don and Don 2. But after dating rumours, they both decided to keep a distance from each other.

6. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

How can we forget this one of the hottest pairs of all time, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu? We have seen some amazing projects featuring them, but after their love affair ended abruptly, they decided not to work with each other.

7. Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor

As many of us know, Abhishek Bacchan was to get engaged to Karisma Kapoor. But few months after the announcement of their engagement,it was called off due to unknown reasons. They decided not to work with each other.

Also read (OMG! Emraan Hashmi had tested positive for coronavirus when he landed to Vienna for Tiger 3 shoot)

8. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty once dated each other. They are one of the hottest and fittest ex-pairs of all time. But after the breakup, they both decided not to work with each other in future.

What are your views on this?

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Exclusive! Pareeksha and Crime Patrol fame actor Saurav Sameer roped in for movie Shadow of Othello)