Must read! These couples opted for a live-in before tying the knot

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, nothing is more exciting than celebrity romances. While some love the thrill of romancing in secret, others don't seem to mind painting the town red with their PDA. Have a look at couples who gave married life a trial by living in together before taking the plunge.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

While their marriage may have been delayed, the couple decided to give domestic life a shot by turning quarantine partners. While Alia and Ranbir have their own plush pads, the two were often spotted shuttling between each other's houses.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani early this year. After 10 years together, the couple who met on the film sets, finally tied the knot in an intimate house wedding. Before they decided to finally wed, the couple lived together, travelled the world and even teamed up for film projects.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were in the headlines this morning when they revealed their plans for a 2022 wedding. The couple was set to tie the knot last year. While they were forced to put their wedding on hold, Ali and Richa decided to move ahead with other aspects of their relationship, which included moving into their new home.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made waves with her decision to live with Saif Ali Khan while they were still dating. The actress said she after 'trying and testing' the live-in relationship formula, she would "personally endorse it for modern Indian couples."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Not many are aware that Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna lived together for a year before they could tie the knot. They faced no opposition from their parents as it was apparently Twinkle’s mother, Dimple Kapadia’s idea.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Bollywood power couple Aamir and Kiran broke hearts when they announced their split early this year. They lived together for a year before they tied the knot.

Credits: TOI