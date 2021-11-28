Must read! These relatively unknown families of Bollywood superstars live the simple life

MUMBAI: No doubt we love know more about our favourite Bollywood celebrities. Fans look forward to knowing all the details about the personal life of their favourite actors.

Many Bollywood celebrities share pictures of their families. But there are some whose family members are not very well known to fans.

So today, let's take a look at a few stars whose families live a very simple life.

1. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu, who is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for hot and sizzling looks, is no doubt one of the most loved actresses. Over time, we have seen her playing different roles that received all the love from the audience. Bipasha has her roots in a Bengali family. Her father Hirak is a civil engineer and mother Mamta is a homemaker. Despite the actress being a very big name in the Bollywood industry, her family has chosen to live a very simple life.

2. Anushka Sharma

The actress made an entry in Bollywood with the movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and since then, there has been no looking back for her. She is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. She is from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Her father Ajay Kumar Sharma is a retired army officer and mother is a homemaker. The family leads a simple life.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing acting contribution. His recent movie Shershaah was immensely appreciated by fans and critics. Born and brought up in Delhi, the actor was raised in a Punjabi Khatri family. His father Sunil is a former captain in the merchant navy. His mother Rimma Malhotra is a homemaker. His family is leading a very simple life post his retirement.

4. Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi has won the hearts of fans with his acting contribution and versatility. His father Benaras Tripathi used to work as a farmer and a priest in a village. His father has not shifted from his village despite his son being a very famous Bollywood actor.

5. Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is loved his acting and cuteness. He comes from a family of doctors. He was born to Dr. Manish Tiwari and gynecologist Dr. Mala Tiwari. Kartik surprised his family by choosing a completely different career. He is a very famous name in Bollywood, but his family leads a very simple life.

So these are the Bollywood superstars whose families lead a very simple life in spite of their children making it big in the industry. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

