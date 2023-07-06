Must read! These TV stars attended Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding, check it out

The actress tied the knot today with her hotelier boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani. Sonnalli looked stunning in a light pink embroidered saree with spectacular jewelry to add to her bridal look.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama

MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is quite a popular name in the world of entertainment. She debuted in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama, directed by Luv Ranjan. She played Rhea opposite Rayo Bakhirta who played Vikrant Chaudhary. Sonnalli was also seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Wedding Pullav.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress arrived elegantly under a Phoolon ki chadar with her pet dog wearing a matching pink outfit. Her Pyaar ka Punch Nama co-stars Kartik Aryan, Sunny Singh and the director himself, Luv Rajan attended the wedding celebrations.

And many other celebrities were spotted at the wedding. The wedding was surely a star-studded affair and many TV stars and celebrities were spotted at the wedding as well. Check out the list here:

Sumona Chakravarti

Mandira Bedi

Shama Sikander

Laxmi Rai

Chahat Khanna

Karan V Grover

Check out the pictures here:

The actress has been a part of many amazing projects, and the wedding looked like something out of a dream.

