Must read! These were the points fans were missing from the movie Tiger 3

MUMBAI: Movie Tiger 3 is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience, the movie which has the megastar Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading role is directed by fan and Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma.

As we all know the movie Tiger 3 is the part of the yrf spy Universe, that has a direct and indirect connection with the previous movies like Tiger franchise along with Pathaan and War. The movie is getting some fantastic response from fans, but there are many people who are missing few elements in the movie.

Having said today let us have a look at these elements that fans were missing from the movie Tiger 3

Strong villain

We have have seen some great villain coming from the spy verse movies how can we forget John Abraham in the movie Pathaan which was strong enough to stand against the main hero of the movie Pathaan, but in the movie Tiger 3 unfortunately the presence of the actor Emraan Hashmi was not felt and he was not presented as strong as previous villains.

Face off

Earlier we have seen some great face off in the spy verse movies, talking about the movie War we have seen the face off between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff and in the movie Pathaan we have seen a great face off between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. But unfortunately we have not seen the face off and the clash between Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, we get to see very less fight but it was not a proper face off.

Also read Wow! Amit Sadh reveals how co-star Salman Khan used to make sure he eats well on the sets of Sultan, read more

Kabir in action

As we all know the movie is the part of the spy world which also includes movie War. The fans were eagerly looking forward to see a Hrithik Roshan performing some great action along with Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan but that was missing in the movie, if this was there in the movie definitely it would have been one of the highlight of the movie.

Salman Khan as shirtless

Over the time it has become a Trademark that Salman Khan is performing some great action in shirtless but this scene was missing in the movie Tiger 3 definitely Salman Khan removing his during the action is one of the Seeti maar moments of the movie but unfortunately this was missing from the movie Tiger 3.

Well these are the elements and factors which were missing from the movie Tiger 3 which the fans have expected, what are your views and do you agree with these points, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Hilarious! Vicky Kaushal reacts when asked about his favourite actress besides wife Katrina Kaif