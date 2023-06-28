Must Read! “They are just obsessed with marriages and divorces” netizens on the vacation pictures of Arslan Goni and Sussanne

MUMBAI: Sussanne, ex wife of Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience along with her current relation with Arslan Goni, we have seen many pictures and videos where this couple has been clicked and the fans show all the love for this couple.



Recently the couple was seen spending a great time enjoying their vacation in Mexico, the fans on one side praising and appreciating the couple, whereas on the other hand there are people who are trolling this couple for different reasons.

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that they are not at all happy with this couple, they are saying that these two are obsessed with marriages and divorce, they were looking very good with their earlier partners and now they are looking very weird.

