Must read! Things we can expect from Animal sequel, Animal Park

MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans all over the nation, the movie that has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor along with Tripti Dimri in the leading role is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has earlier edited movies like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy. The movie is breaking all the box office records ever since it was release and it is rewriting the script of success at the Indian cinema.

(Spoiler alert) for the ones who have seen the movie you must be knowing that the movie has a post credit scene promising that there are going to be some interesting characters coming back for the revenge with the central character of the movie which is played by Ranbir Kapoor. So today let us have a look at the details What we can expect from the sequel of the movie which is title as Animal Park.

As we all know in the post credit Aziz the younger brother of Abrar is now has the face of Vijay, and in the sequel it is going to be Ranbir Kapoor versus Ranbir Kapoor, where Aziz will be taking the Revenge of his brother Abrar.

Abrar which was played by Bobby Deol in the movie Animal marries to a third girl who deliverd twins at the end, it will be interesting to see if there is an angle of these children growing up and taking some sort of revenge. Vijay played by Ranbir Kapoor has killed his brother in law Arun as we know there is a son of Arun who might come up for the revenge in the sequel.

Well having said all these points the movie was name Animal and we get to see the animal side of the actor Ranbir Kapoor and now the sequel of the movie is named as Animal Park, so we can get to see more than one villain in the movie.

If this concept is true definitely it will be a treat to watch the violence and the world created by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the sequel of the movie, what are your views on these connection and how excited are you for the sequel of the movie titled Animal Park do let us know in the comment section below.

