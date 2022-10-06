Must read! This throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra in a bikini and bangles is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra handpicked a perfect throwback picture and shared it on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from 2000, the year Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 14:41
movie_image: 
Must read! This throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra in a bikini and bangles is unmissable

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra handpicked a perfect throwback picture and shared it on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from 2000, the year Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing on a beach in Maldives, and she looks simply gorgeous.

The picture shows her modelling in a brown-black bikini, with a bindi on her forehead and glass bangles as accessory. The actor is currently living in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder'. Photographer: Patrick Durand.”

Have a look.

Also read Amazing! Shilpa Shetty gives us major fitness inspiration as she works out in an airport shuttle

Many reacted to the post in the comments section. Nick Jonas dropped a fire emoji in reaction to the throwback pic. Her Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh wrote , “Bruhhh," to which Priyanka replied, “Budddyyy,” along with a facepalm emoji. A fan commented, “A goddess then and still a Goddess.” Another said, “Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle.” One more wrote, “Diva in true sense.”

Priyanka is currently busy with a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand. She recently became a brand ambassador for Bulgari and joined Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa in Paris for an event.

Till early last month, Priyanka was shooting for her web series, Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraaa.

Priyanka wears many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and runs a haircare brand as well.

Also read Much-Awaited! Finally, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan breaks her silence on working with her hubby

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times
    
    

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Ranveer Singh Ending Things It's All Coming Back To Me Farhan Akhtar Jee Le Zaraaa Bollywood Entertainment actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/10/2022 - 14:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Dangerous! Aarohi turns vengeful against Abhimanyu, makes her way to Birla house
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: High Drama! Surya refuses to believe Gehna, Gehna to break her ties with Surya
Mumbai: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episodes hold...
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty will be seen gracing the show 'DID L'il Masters' along with her 'Nikamma' co-stars...
EXCLUSIVE! Swati Rajput opens up on Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar going off-air, shares her bond with Ankit Siwach, says, it is fun to be around him
MUMBAI: Swati Rajput is currently seen playing the role of Diya Mathur in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Jhuki...
OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu
MUMBAI: Mithali Raj has a huge fan following. Her contribution to the field of cricket is immense. With her hard work...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Barkha’s evil plans, wants to remove Anupama from the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
shilpa
Shilpa fulfils dream of 'DID L'il Masters' contestant
Latest Video