Must read! This throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra in a bikini and bangles is unmissable

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra handpicked a perfect throwback picture and shared it on her Instagram profile. The picture happens to be from 2000, the year Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. In the picture, the actress can be seen posing on a beach in Maldives, and she looks simply gorgeous.

The picture shows her modelling in a brown-black bikini, with a bindi on her forehead and glass bangles as accessory. The actor is currently living in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder'. Photographer: Patrick Durand.”



Many reacted to the post in the comments section. Nick Jonas dropped a fire emoji in reaction to the throwback pic. Her Gunday co-star Ranveer Singh wrote , “Bruhhh," to which Priyanka replied, “Budddyyy,” along with a facepalm emoji. A fan commented, “A goddess then and still a Goddess.” Another said, “Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle.” One more wrote, “Diva in true sense.”

Priyanka is currently busy with a brand endorsement for a jewellery brand. She recently became a brand ambassador for Bulgari and joined Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa in Paris for an event.

Till early last month, Priyanka was shooting for her web series, Citadel. It is produced by the Russo Brothers and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me in pipeline. She will also be returning to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraaa.

Priyanka wears many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also opened an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and runs a haircare brand as well.

