Must Read! Tiger vs Pathaan not shelved, movie is very much in the making, read more

Tiger vs Pathaan, which has superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is very much in the making. The movie is not going to be shelved.
MUMBAI: One of the most talked about collaboration is of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the upcoming action thriller Tiger vs Pathaan. As the title suggests, the movie is another installment in the YRF Spy universe, which will have one of the biggest face offs between Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan). 

There were many news and reports suggesting that the movie will kick start anytime soon. Recently, there were news floating all over internet, suggesting that the movie has been shelved. Well, this news is completely untrue and the movie is very much in the making. The news of movie getting shelved is completely false.

No doubt this brings waves of happiness among the fans of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. It will be a treat to watch these two superstars in a great face off. We also look forward to further updates with regards to the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Tiger vs Pathaan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

