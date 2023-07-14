Must Read! Tiger vs Pathaan not shelved, movie is very much in the making, read more

MUMBAI: One of the most talked about collaboration is of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the upcoming action thriller Tiger vs Pathaan. As the title suggests, the movie is another installment in the YRF Spy universe, which will have one of the biggest face offs between Tiger (Salman Khan) and Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan).

There were many news and reports suggesting that the movie will kick start anytime soon. Recently, there were news floating all over internet, suggesting that the movie has been shelved. Well, this news is completely untrue and the movie is very much in the making. The news of movie getting shelved is completely false.

No doubt this brings waves of happiness among the fans of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. It will be a treat to watch these two superstars in a great face off. We also look forward to further updates with regards to the movie.

