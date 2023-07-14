Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More

MUMBAI :One of the most talked about collaboration is of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan for the upcoming action thriller Tiger versus Pathaan, as the title suggests the movie is another installment in the YRF Spy universe which will have one of the biggest face off between Tiger from the Tiger series and Pathan (Shahrukh Khan)

There were many news and reports which were saying that the movie will kick start anytime soon now and recently there are news which are floating all over internet with is saying that, the movie has been Shelved, well this news is completely untrue and the movie is very much happening and the news of movie getting Shelved is completely false.

No doubt this brings waves of happiness among the fans of superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. It will be a treat to watch these two superstars in a great face off and also look forward to see further more upcoming details with regards to the movie.

