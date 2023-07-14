Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More

Tiger Vs Pathaan which has superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is very much in the making, the movie is not going to be shelved
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Tiger Vs Pathaan

MUMBAI :One of the most talked about collaboration is of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan for the upcoming action thriller Tiger versus Pathaan, as the title suggests the movie is another installment in the YRF Spy universe which will have one of the biggest face off between Tiger from the Tiger series and Pathan (Shahrukh Khan)

There were many news and reports which were saying that the movie will kick start anytime soon now and recently there are news which are floating all over internet with is saying that, the movie has been Shelved, well this news is completely untrue and the movie is very much happening and the news of movie getting Shelved is completely false.

Also read – Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar joins Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in What Jhumka – Watch Video

No doubt this brings waves of happiness among the fans of superstars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. It will be a treat to watch these two superstars in a great face off and also look forward to see further more upcoming details with regards to the movie.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you for the movie Tiger Vs Pathaan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read – Wow! This video of actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri defines perfect friendship goals, take a look

 


 

Tiger vs Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan YRF SPY UNIVERSE Aditya Chopra Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 07/14/2023 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Whoa! Ashutosh Gowarikar to soon make his OTT debut with Kaala Paani but not as a producer or director
MUMBAI : Ashutosh Gowarikar is one of the most popular and talented filmmakers of the Indian film industry. He has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Trap Alert! Savi comes to know the evil intentions of Samarth and his family
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on The Trial, “It was interesting and very nice to work with Kajol”
MUMBAI : Actor Krishna Kotian is known for his performances in movies and OTT series like Adipurush, Gandhi Godse Ek...
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
MUMBAI : Bhumi Pednekar is currently on a vacation in Goa and has been sharing videos from there on social media. Today...
Must Read! Tiger Vs Pathaan not shelved, the movie is very much in the making, Read More
MUMBAI :One of the most talked about collaboration is of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan for the upcoming...
Exclusive! “When we started, we never thought we would come this far”, Gagan Arora on College Romance season 4
MUMBAI: Actor Gagan Arora has been grabbing the attention and winning hearts of the fans with his beautiful talent. The...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Trolled! Netizens are not happy with Bhumi Pednekar’s recent video; they say, “Ye camera ka angle kya soch kar rakha hai”
GADAR 2
Wow! Gadar 2 poster is out; Sunny Deol's action avatar impresses the fans
Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet
Finally! Sajid Nadiadwala opens up on why Kick 2 hasn't gone on floors yet
Preity Zinta
Wow! This video of actresses Preity Zinta and Nargis Fakhri defines perfect friendship goals, take a look
URVASHI
Trolled! “Is she wearing a dress made out of garbage bags?” netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for her outfit
trolls Shriya Saran and her partner
Shocking! “Inka pyaar to sarvajanik hai, har jagah shuru ho jaate hain”, netizens troll Shriya Saran and her husband for their latest public appearance