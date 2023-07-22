Must Read! “This time she is not holding the hand of her daughter” netizens reacts to the latest video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, have a look at the few hilarious and comments from the netizens
MUMBAI: The Bachchan family never fails to grab the attention of the fans and audience whenever they click around the city, we have seen many beautiful videos and pictures of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and these clicks definitely give some major family goals.

Having said that the a latest video of the Bachchan family, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is getting viral all over the internet as they were clicked at the airport, the fans are not keeping calm but are showering all the love towards this family, bit there are few people who have noticed few things and trolling the actress.

As we can see from these comments many people have noticed that this time she is not holding the hands of her daughter as she does many times, whereas many people are expressing that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been changed completely and she must do something on her style and hair cut.

What are your views on these comments for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

