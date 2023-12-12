Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Rai as everyone knows is the Bachchan bahu and married to Abhishek Bachchan. They make a smashing pair and make heads turn everywhere they go. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most celebrated couples of the film industry. They have a massive fan following who love to see them at red carpet events and various other functions. The couple also usually get their daughter Aradhya too and they make one happy family making perfect family pictures for the paparazzi.

For the last few months, there have been rumors that the couple’s marriage is in trouble. Today, let us take a look at times when the couple’s marriage was said to be in trouble.

During a kabaddi match where Abhishek Bachchan’s team, Jaipur Pink Panthers was playing, Abhisek said something to Aish for which she seemed agitated and rolled her eyes.

During Navya’s ramp walk, even though Aishwarya was present at the event, Navya avoided posting pictures with her.

Shweta skipped tagging Aish in her pictures where she spoke about her family.

Aish and Aradhya walked on the same ramp and yet Shweta never mentioned her.

Aishwarya cropped out Navya, Agastya and Jaya from the picture while posting a birthday wish for Big B.

At Aishwarya’s mom Vrinda’s 50th birthday celebrations, only Aish and Aaradhya were there to lend support, every other Bachchan family member was missing.

On 1st November, which is Aishwarya’s birthday, Abhisehk posted a very dry message that made fans wonder and they commented asking why he didn’t write anything more.

Aish was seen alone at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Party.

Abhishek was seen without his wedding ring at a recent event.

The Bachchan family including Aishwarya gathered for The Archies premier but looked uncomfortable and awkward.

When Aishwarya was seen without her wedding ring at The Archies premier

When Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post grabbed attention. He said, “Everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do”

