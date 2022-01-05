Must read! Times these Bollywood actors got candid about lovemaking

MUMBAI: Actors leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with their acting skills. In addition to their acting skills, there are many actors who are known to share their views and opinions on various matters. But talking about the word sex or lovemaking, many still hesitate to address it. However, there are some B-town stars who candidly talked about the same, too. Take a look below.

Ranveer Singh: The actor spoke about the best birthday gift in an interview. "Birthday sex beats everything,” he said. The actor also spoke about his sexual encounters and said, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early. I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda.”

Deepika Padukone: The diva said how sex is so much more than just a physical gesture and said, “For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun.”

Alia Bhatt: The actress, who recently got married, once candidly spoke about her favourite lovemaking position and said the classic missionary because she is "a simple person."

Ranbir Kapoor: Ranbir Kapoor once opened up about love, virginity, and masturbation at the show Koffee With Karan. “I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity. If there is no love during sex then it's like masturbation. Porn is not good. It is violent and unhealthy and dark.”

Vidya Balan: Talking about women in the '40s and their sex life, the actress said, “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun.”

