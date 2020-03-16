Must Read! Times these Bollywood actors opened up about their heartbreak stories

Heartbreaks always give pain. While falling in love with someone is the sweetest feeling, unloving someone and then moving on is the toughest part. Many of our Bollywood celebs too have experienced heartbreaks and opened up about the same.
MUMBAI: Heartbreaks always give pain. While falling in love with someone is the sweetest feeling, unloving someone and then moving on is the toughest thing. Many of our Bollywood celebs too have experienced heartbreaks and opened up about the same.

Today, let us take a look at some Bollywood celebs who opened up about heartbreaks.

Alia Bhatt: The actress subtly highlighted the importance of heartbreaks in lives and said, “It’s a very important part of growing up. If there’s one thing I am certain of, it’s that love is the most powerful feeling in the world. The cycle of going through the piercing pain of a heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life.”

Shahid Kapoor:  During the promotions of Kabir Singh, the actor talked about how one needs to channelise emotions and good energies. “I’ve had my very intense, self-destructive, heartbreak, angsty moments, where I’ve not been in control. You have to channelise all kinds of negative emotions and turn them into positive, otherwise, they can take you down, heartbreak being one of them. You’ve to learn to channelise these energies, if you can’t, you become Kabir Singh!”

Ranveer Singh: The actor opened up about how he dealt with heartbreaks as a teenager and shared a few details about it too. “My heartbreaks have always been about the girl I loved, hitching with my best friend. I have lost two best pals over two gals like that. Those were teenage years so things were dramatic. There was crying and listening to dard-bhare gaane. It seems like the end of the world,” he said.

Priyanka Chopra:  The diva recalls how horrible the feeling of heartbreak is, but she also gives us a ray of positivity. “It’s always a bitch, it’s always horrible, it’s always painful and it will always be painful for everyone. But you must realise what you want for yourself. I’ve set high standards for myself. And I don’t like to settle for anything in any aspect of my life, personal or professional,” she said.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina opened up about her heartbreak experience and said: I was forced to analyse many things about myself and my life and the way I was living it. Whatever was supposed to happen, happened. Everything happens for a reason. I remember I was getting on a plane to shoot Baar Baar Dekho in Thailand. It was January. There was a repetitive thought going on in my head. When you get stuck on something, it’s deeply disturbing. It doesn’t leave you alone. It was bad. It was sad. I wondered how could something trouble you to this level? That phase made me read a lot. I wanted to understand how we human beings function. On one particular night, my attitude and approach to the world opened up again.

Latest Video