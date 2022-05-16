Must Read! Times when Shah Rukh Khan opened up about his rumoured relationship with Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is a global icon who has charmed everyone with his dashing personality and talent. The Pathaan actress shares a great chemistry with every actress, however, a few years back there were rumours that SRK was secretly dating Priyanka Chopra. When the news reached the superstar, Khan said he was disturbed.

Although both Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra denied such rumours, later Shah Rukh was once quoted saying, “I just feel sometimes when things are said, I needed to step back from it because I find it very banal, very small, and very menial. You know, it just tends to spoil relationships that people share while working together.

“She’s a little girl who started her Miss India crowning with me and or Miss World crowning with me, I don’t remember. We’ve shared some of the nicest moments on screen as friends and it’s unfortunate. It’s extremely unfortunate and sad for me to think that you know, a friendship gets a little soiled,” he concluded.

The two actors have worked together in Don 1 and 2. During the time when their link-up speculations were making headlines, SRK’s wife Gauri Khan allegedly removed PeeCee from their inner circle and asked Khan to keep his distance from her. She even told him to never work with the Dostana star ever again.

