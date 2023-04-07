Must Read! Tina Ambani appears before ED after husband Anil Ambani in connection with Foreign Exchange violation case

Tina was asked to appear with her husband Anil on Monday but she sought exemption for later this week. Fresh summons were issued to her.
Tina Ambani

MUMBAI: Reliance ADA Group chairperson Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai yesterday in connection with the alleged foreign exchange rules violation case. He went to record his statement in a case registered under many sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). A day after that wife Tina Ambani has been asked to appear before the ED. 

 

The allegations are allegedly related to the Pandora Papers case. Tina was asked to appear with her husband Anil on Monday but she sought exemption for later this week. Fresh summons were issued to her. ED is investigating the offshore investments and assets that are reportedly linked to Anil Ambani and his wife for the alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

In 2020, Anil Ambani appeared before the ED in connection with the money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and many others.

The income-tax department issued a notice to Ambani in August 2022 under the anti-black money law for reportedly eluding Rd 420 crores in taxes on undisclosed funds of over Rs 814 crores which are held in two Swiss Bank accounts.

Credit- HindustanTimes 


 

