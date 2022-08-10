Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been working for more than two decades and has starred in many super hit movies, and has also proved her mettle as an actor. Today, let’s look at the list of her top five highest-grossing movies…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

MUMBAI:  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the biggest names in the Indian film industry. She has been working for more than two decades and has starred in many super-hit movies, and has also proved her mettle as an actor.

Also Read: Romantic! As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan complete 16 years of togetherness, let’s have a look at their love story

Today, let’s look at the list of her top five highest-grossing movies…

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played a supporting role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, but she was surely one of the best elements of the movie. She looked gorgeous in the film, and ADHM is her highest-grossing movie of her, till now. It had collected Rs. 112.48 crore.

Dhoom 2

2006 release Dhoom 2 is Aishwarya’s second highest-grossing movie. At that time with a collection of Rs. 81.01 crore, the movie was a blockbuster.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar was a beautiful film starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. The movie had collected Rs. 56.04 crore and it was an average grosser.

Guru

The 2007 release Guru starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was an average grosser with a collection of Rs. 45.49 crore.

Mohabbatein

If in today’s time, a big movie collects Rs. 40 crore, we would call it a disaster. But, back in 2000, when Mohabbatein was released, it was called a blockbuster with a collection of Rs. 41.88 crore.

Note: This list only includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Bollywood movies.

Also Read: Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressed Rekha as ‘Maa’

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

 

 

 

 

 

