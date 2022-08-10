Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. So, today, let’s look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of the actor...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 06:00
movie_image: 
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: yushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. 
 
So, today, let’s look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana...
 
Dream Girl

The 2019 release Dream Girl is the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann till now. The movie collected Rs. 142.26 crores at the box office and it was a hit. Now, everyone is waiting for the sequel to the film, and it will be interesting to see if Dream Girl 2 will be able to beat the collection of the first installment or not. 
 
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Dream Girl 2' to now release on Aug 25


Badhaai Ho

Before the pandemic, it was the golden phase of Ayushmann. Badhaai Ho, which was released in 2018, was a super hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 137.61 crore. 
 
Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies are entertaining as well as they give a good message. Bala was a hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 116.81.
 
AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun is one of the best comedy-thrillers that we have seen in Bollywood. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu collected Rs. 74.59 crores at the box office. 
 
Article 15

Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 is also one of the best films made by the filmmaker. Ayushmann’s performance in the film was also appreciated. The film was a semi-hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 65.45 crore. 
 
Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana is a selenophile, loves burning midnight oil
 
Now, let’s wait and watch which upcoming film of Ayushmann will make it to the top 5 list. 
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ayushmann Khurrana Dream Girl Badhaai Ho Bala Andhadhun Article 15 Dream Girl 2 Vicky Donor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 06:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai determined to prove Virat’s innocence
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
MUMBAI: yushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!
MUMBAI:Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way...
Must Read! Loved City of Dreams season 3? Have a look at the shows made on political drama
MUMBAI:Over the time, we have seen some beautiful shows being made on digital platforms in different genres. Our...
Exclusive! “I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and if not her, then it's Abdu, Shiv and Ruhi" – Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Ssudeep Sahir: Social media has definitely become a crucial part of the industry
MUMBAI:Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that social media is very important...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Latest Video
Related Stories
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fouja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets of 'Kandahar'
nd it was scrapped
When Kajol shot a song for 'Fanaa' in -27 degrees in chiffon, and it was scrapped!
Gulshan Devaiah
Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawaz's depression comment: 'Dhritarashtra, Gandhari syndrome'
Anubha
Exclusive! “The USP of the movie is that it is a complete family entertainer” - Anubha Fatehpura on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Shahid Kapoor
'Doing an out-an-out action film is something I wanted to do,' says Shahid Kapoor