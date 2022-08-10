Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: yushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his career spanning more than 10 years, the actor has starred in many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor.



So, today, let’s look at the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana...



Dream Girl

The 2019 release Dream Girl is the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann till now. The movie collected Rs. 142.26 crores at the box office and it was a hit. Now, everyone is waiting for the sequel to the film, and it will be interesting to see if Dream Girl 2 will be able to beat the collection of the first installment or not.



Badhaai Ho

Before the pandemic, it was the golden phase of Ayushmann. Badhaai Ho, which was released in 2018, was a super hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 137.61 crore.



Bala

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies are entertaining as well as they give a good message. Bala was a hit at the box office with the collection of Rs. 116.81.



AndhaDhun

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun is one of the best comedy-thrillers that we have seen in Bollywood. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu collected Rs. 74.59 crores at the box office.



Article 15

Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 is also one of the best films made by the filmmaker. Ayushmann’s performance in the film was also appreciated. The film was a semi-hit at the box office with a collection of Rs. 65.45 crore.



Now, let’s wait and watch which upcoming film of Ayushmann will make it to the top 5 list.



