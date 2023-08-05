Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been in the industry for 16 years and has proved her mettle as a star and an actor. Today, let’s have a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress...
Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI:   Deepika Padukone has been in the industry for 16 years. She started her Bollywood journey with Om Shanti Om, and has been winning hearts since then. Deepika has proved her mettle as a star and an actor.

Today, let’s have a look at the top five highest-grossing films of the actress...

Pathan

After a couple of flops, Deepika Padukone starred in Pathaan which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie, which also stars John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan, collected Rs. 543.05 crore at the box office.

Padmaavat

Deepika has starred in many blockbusters and one of them is Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial collected Rs. 302.15 crore at the box office.

Chennai Express

The third highest-grossing film of Deepika, which was also a blockbuster at the box office, is Chennai Express. The movie, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, collected Rs. 227.13 crore.

Happy New Year

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone should do more movies together as mostly all their films have been super hit and blockbuster at the box office. Happy New Year was also a super hit and it collected Rs. 203 crore at the ticket windows.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is undoubtedly one of the iconic films of Deepika as we all loved her as Naina. The film, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Aditya Roy Kapur, collected Rs. 188.57 crore.

Now, let’s wait and watch which next film of Deepika will be able to make it to this list.

Now, let's wait and watch which next film of Deepika will be able to make it to this list.


 

 

 

