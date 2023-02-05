Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. He has been a part of many hits and here’s the list of his top 5 highest-grossing films of the year.
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic.

Today, let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir…

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, had collected Rs. 342.53 crore and it is Ranbir’s highest-grossing film till now.

Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra did well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 257.44 crore. While the budget of the film was said to Rs. 500 crore, later Ranbir had said that the 500 crore budget is for all three movies as it will be a trilogy.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in Bollywood. It was also directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The movie had minted Rs. 188.57 crore at the box office.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir’s fourth highest-grossing film with a collection of Rs. 130.47 crore plus. Well, it was a treat to watch him in a rom-com after a long time.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected Rs. 112.48 crore. It is Ranbir’s fifth highest-grossing film.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

 

