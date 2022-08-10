Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI:Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic.



Today, let’s look at the list of the top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir…



Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. The film, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani, collected Rs. 342.53 crores and it is Ranbir’s highest-grossing film till now.



Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra did well at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 257.44 crores. While the budget of the film was said to Rs. 500 crores, later Ranbir said that the 500 crore budget is for all three movies as it will be a trilogy.



Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in Bollywood. It was also directed by Ayan Mukerji and starred Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The movie minted Rs. 188.57 crores at the box office.



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir’s fourth highest-grossing film with a collection of Rs. 130.47 crore plus. Well, it was a treat to watch him in a rom-com after a long time.



Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected Rs. 112.48 crores. It is Ranbir’s fifth highest-grossing film.



