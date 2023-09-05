Must Read! Trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush looks better on the big screens with VFX and 3D effects, but we miss Saif Ali Khan in it

MUMBAI: The much-awaited trailer of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been released. The teaser of the film had not received a great response because the audience was not happy with VFX. Now, today, a trailer launch event was organised in Mumbai and we got a chance to watch it on the big screens in 3D.

Clearly, the makers have worked on the VFX because they are much better than what we saw in the teaser. The trailer has some moments that are visually wonderful.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Will Kriti Sanon be the saving grace for Adipurush?

Prabhas is strictly decent in the trailer, and Kriti Sanon surely steals the show. Devdatta Nage as Hanuman looks promising. Well, Saif Ali Khan has been given just two scenes in the trailer, but he grabs our attention. However, a few more scenes of the actor would have made the trailer more effective.

When the teaser of the film was released, the makers had given equal scope to Saif’s character, Lankesh, we wonder why this time they have decided to keep him so less in the trailer.

Overall, the trailer is nice, and as we have watched it on the big screens, we can compare and say that it looks much better in theatres with 3D effects. So, it might not look that amazing when you watch it on your computer, laptop, or mobile phones.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is slated to release on 16th June 2023.

Did you like the trailer and are you excited for Adipurush? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! “Apart from trolls, the trailer is really good” - early reviews of the trailer of Adipurush

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.