Must Read! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out now; netizens say, “Beautiful song, well picturised”

Finally, the wait is over! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released and here’s what netizens have to say about it...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 14:03
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The teaser received a great response, and one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention in it was the song Tum Kya Mile.

In the teaser, we got to hear just a couple of lines of the song, and everyone was waiting for the track from the past many days. Now, finally the song has been released today.

Also Read: Must Read! Here’s what you can expect from the teaser of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The track is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. It’s a wonderful song, shot at beautiful locations, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is surely the highlight of it.

Well, netizens are also loving the track. A netizen tweeted, “My hot take is that Ranveer and Alia are arguably the most charismatic leading pair in modern-day Hindi cinema. They both give SUPERSTAR like few others have before.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Well shot. Kashmir, @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 look fab together #TumKyaMile.” One more netizen tweeted, “Beautiful Song, well picturised. Chemistry b/w the lead pair also looks stunning. Many people would say expected better but everyone kind of visualised a chartbuster song after hearing 10 sec of it in the teaser just like Kesariya when the full song came out. #TumKyaMile.” Check out the tweets below...

What do you have to say about the song? Let us know in the comments below...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tum Kya Mile Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Pritam Arijit Singh Shreya Ghoshal Amitabh Bhattacharya Vaibhavi Merchant Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 14:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
RIP! Gadar 2 actor Rohit Choudhary's son Sunny Antil passes away
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with a sad piece of news for its ardent viewers. The year 2023 has seen lots of sad...
Must Read! “They are just obsessed with marriages and divorces” netizens on the vacation pictures of Arslan Goni and Sussanne
MUMBAI: Sussanne, ex wife of Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience along with her...
WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it
MUMBAI :Kangana Ranaut has some interesting projects lined up, and today, the actress has announced her new film which...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Daarji to lash out at Angad because of Sahiba!
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Shocking! “Isne ulta dress pehen rakha hai kya” netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia
MUMBAI :Tamanna Bhatia is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have an acting industry, currently the...
Pandya Store: Exclusive! Chiku insults Dhara in front of the whole school!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and...
Recent Stories
Rohit Choudhary
RIP! Gadar 2 actor Rohit Choudhary's son Sunny Antil passes away
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Choudhary
RIP! Gadar 2 actor Rohit Choudhary's son Sunny Antil passes away
Arsalan Goni
Must Read! “They are just obsessed with marriages and divorces” netizens on the vacation pictures of Arslan Goni and Sussanne
Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it
WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it
netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia
Shocking! “Isne ulta dress pehen rakha hai kya” netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia
Sonam Kapoor
Whoa! Sonam Kapoor to represent India at UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week 2023
Asin and Rahul Sharma
Thank God! Asin and Rahul Sharma are not getting a divorce – Deets Inside