Must Read! Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani out now; netizens say, “Beautiful song, well picturised”

MUMBAI: A few days ago, the teaser of Karan Johar’s directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released. The teaser received a great response, and one thing that grabbed everyone’s attention in it was the song Tum Kya Mile.

In the teaser, we got to hear just a couple of lines of the song, and everyone was waiting for the track from the past many days. Now, finally the song has been released today.

The track is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. It’s a wonderful song, shot at beautiful locations, and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is surely the highlight of it.

Well, netizens are also loving the track. A netizen tweeted, “My hot take is that Ranveer and Alia are arguably the most charismatic leading pair in modern-day Hindi cinema. They both give SUPERSTAR like few others have before.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Well shot. Kashmir, @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 look fab together #TumKyaMile.” One more netizen tweeted, “Beautiful Song, well picturised. Chemistry b/w the lead pair also looks stunning. Many people would say expected better but everyone kind of visualised a chartbuster song after hearing 10 sec of it in the teaser just like Kesariya when the full song came out. #TumKyaMile.” Check out the tweets below...

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The movie is slated to release on 28th July 2023.

