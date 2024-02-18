Must read! Twinkle Khanna reveals how no one recognized her during her master's class in London, take a look

MUMBAI: Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who recently completed her master's programme in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London, has revealed that no one in her class recognised her. In an interview with Hello Magazine, Twinkle said that she 'had to create a bio, stand up and introduce myself'.

Twinkle said, “I don’t think anyone in my class did. It was good because there weren’t any other Indians there, except for one girl with a Kashmiri background from Chicago. Like everyone else, I had to create a bio, stand up and introduce myself. I had to come up with a joke about my name, a literary one. Fortunately, Jhumpa Lahiri wrote The Interpreter of Maladies and there’s a character named Twinkle. That became the perfect joke."

She also said, "I was worried about who I would walk with in the corridors and who I would have lunch with. When the professor assigned three of us a presentation, we decided to have lunch together. We quickly became friends, and from then on, I never ate lunch alone again. I made a lot of new and good friends.”

Last month, Twinkle had shared a video from the event on her Instagram account of her graduation ceremony. "And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined. There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways @goldsmithsuol."

She also posted a picture with her husband-actor Akshay Kumar as they posed for the camera. She captioned the post, "In an homage to Master Raju, I can finally call myself Master Twinkle :) @goldsmithsuol." Akshay had accompanied her to the graduation ceremony.

In a post on X, Akshay congratulated his wife, whom he described as a "super woman". "Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love," the actor wrote on X.

Twinkle enrolled at the UK-based college in 2022. She is a former actor known for films such as Barsaat, Baadshah, Jodi No 1, and Mela. Recently, she came out with the novel Welcome To Paradise. Twinkle and Akshay have been married for over 23 years and recently celebrated their anniversary. They are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

