Must Read! Two suspects from Gujarat and Telangana held for sending death threats and demanding Rs 400 crores from Mukesh Ambani

The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/04/2023 - 19:30
Mukesh

MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani is one of the Richest and most influential people in the world. His and his family’s fame and popularity is no secret and they have been part of many business ventures and events. The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh has now received a death threat through an Email asking for a whopping sum of Rs 20 Crores, failing which he will be shot. 

They gradually increased the amount to Rs 400 crores. The cops who have been investigating the case have now nabbed two youths from Telangana and Gujarat for sending the death emails and demanding money from the businessman. 

At least 3 emails have been sent to the official mail id of Ambani’s company. One youth identified as Ganesh Ramesh Vanrapathi (19) was nabbed by the Mumbai crime branch from Warangal in Telangana and another identified as Shadab Khan (21), was caught from Gujarat, the official said. They used different email Ids to send the mails to Reliance company mail ID. 

They both have been arrested under section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the official added.

Credit-FreePressJournal

