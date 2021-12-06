MUST READ: UFF! Bipasha Basu and her list of ‘Lucky Boys’ before Karan Singh Grover!

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu is a Bengali bombshell. It is not only her hotness which she constantly exudes but also her acting ability that makes her sensuous. With a modest debut in Ajnabee (2001), Bipasha Basu came into the limelight but she reached the star-level only in 2002 after appearing in the horror film, Raaz.

For Bipasha, there has been no turning back since then. Among many others, she has acted in blockbuster films such as No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Race, Dhoom 2, and Omkara. Even in her personal life, she is quite settled now that she has married her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover. Whether this is true or not, Bipasha Basu dated some leading men before she married Karan Singh Grover:

Here is a chronological list of the men in Bipasha Basu's life:

1 Milind Soman:

When both of them were models, Bipasha Basu and Milind Soman dated for a while. Bipasha was a model before she ventured into films, winning the Godrej Cinthol Supermodel contest in 1996. Milind was a successful supermodel already by then. According to reports, they met and started dating during one of the modeling assignments. It didn’t last long and ended soon without stirring the Page 3s.

2 Dino Morea:

Following her relationship with Milind Soman, Bipasha Basu began dating her Raaz co-star, Dino Morea. There was a lot of buzz about their relationship. There were reports that Bipasha and Dino were already in a relationship before Raaz went on the floors. Their relationship lasted until 2002 after which they parted ways, but remained friends.

3 John Abraham:

As a couple, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu have made more buzz than any other. Bipasha started dating her Jism co-star, John Abraham, after breaking up with Dino. They were called the 'hottest couple' of Bollywood. Bipasha and John dated for almost a decade till 2011! When they split, millions of hearts broke. It is unclear why they ended their relationship, but according to reports it was because of marital commitment issues.

4 Rana Daggubati:

It is indeed the famous South Indian actor who you all know as a result of the Baahubali franchise. Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati starred together in the moderately hit 2011 film, Dum Maaro Dum. Their love blossomed on the sets of the film. However, their relationship did not last. Additionally, it was reported that Rana cheated on Bipasha and that left her heartbroken.

5 Harman Baweja:

On February 19, 2014, Bipasha Basu confirmed her relationship status with Harman Baweja on Twitter. She tweeted: “Yes Harman and me are a couple :) Finally I have met a person who is a far better human being than I am. Blessed.”

Six months later, amid rumours of their wedding, Bipasha opened up about her split with Harman to a leading daily: “Yes we have and it's just unfortunate. There are times when two people aren't meant to be together. People always ask me why we split up, given that we are both such good human beings and were so good together and that we looked like a perfect match. But I feel and can just say that if it is a perfect match, it will last. In any relationship, what happens between two people, only those two people know the exact truth and honestly, they should be answerable to only each other. But I can say that Harman is a great guy and a wonderful human being.”

But all’s well that ends well, we are glad that Bipasha found her soulmate in Karan Singh Grover!

