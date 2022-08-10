Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Bheed, Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega and more

From Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed to Suniel Shetty starrer Hunter, here’s a list of upcoming movies and web series releasing this week.
MUMBAI:Last week, movies and web series like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, Rocket Boys season 2 and more were released. While Mrs Chatter Vs Norway received a good response from the critics, Zwigato and Rocket Boys season 2 received a mixed one.

Now, also this week, many interesting movies and web series are going to be released. Check out the list below.

Movies

Bheed (Theatrical release)

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed is slated to release on 24th March 2023. The film has grabbed the attention due to multiple reasons, so let’s see what response it is going to get at the box office.


Also Read: Here is why Anubhav Sinha shot 'Bheed' in black and white

Operation Mayfair (Theatrical release)

There’s a small film titled Operation Mayfair starring Jimmy Sheirgill and Hritiqa Chheber which will release in theatres on 24th March. Well, there’s not much buzz about it, but let’s see what response it gets from the audiences.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (OTT release)

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is all set to premiere on Netflix on 24th March 2023. The film’s trailer is quite interesting, so let’s see what the movie has to offer.

Kanjoos Makhichoos (OTT release)

Kunal Kemmu starrer Kanjoos Makhichoos will also be released on OTT this week. It’s a comedy film, and Kunal’s has always impressed one and all.

Web Series

Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega

There’s only one web series releasing this week titled Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega. It stars Suniel Shetty and Esha Deol, and all the Anna fans are eagerly waiting for it as he has been doing some amazing work on OTT.

Also Read: Exclusive! “Action is a very important part of my life”, Suniel Shetty on his upcoming web series Hunter

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

