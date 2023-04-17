Must Read! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Indian Matchmaking season 3 and more

MUMBAI: So, last week, the only film that was released theatrically was Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam. The film, which was released pan-India in various languages, has failed to make a mark at the box office.

Now, this week we have some interesting movies and web series lined up for a release. Check out the list below...

Movies

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

It's Eid week and after nearly four years, a Salman Khan starrer is going to release in theaters. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on 21st April 2023, and it is expected that the movie might take a bumper opening at the box office.

Chengiz

Bengali film Chengiz starring Jeet is all set to clash at the box office with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, and while it might do well at the box office in the Bengali language as Jeet is a star there, we wonder what response it will get in the Hindi market.

Web series

Tooth Pari

If you like stories revolving around vampires, then you are in for a treat this week as a web series titled Tooth Pari will premiere on Netflix. The series stars Shantanu Maheshwari and Tanya Maniktala in the lead roles, and it will start streaming on 20th April.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3

After the successful seasons 1 and 2, now Indian Matchmaking Season 3 is all set to premiere on 21st April 2023. We are sure people who have watched the first two seasons will look forward to season 3 as well.

Garmi

Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Garmi starring Vyom Yadav, Jatin Goswami, Vineet Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Disha Thakur, and Puneet Singh will premiere on Sony LIV on 21st April 2023.

